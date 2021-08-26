Annette McCain

ORCHARD — Services for Annette M. (Holliday) McCain, 57, Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Orchard.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Ashburn Funeral Home in Orchard is in charge of arrangements.
———
Annette passed away in her sleep in the early morning on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
Annette is survived by four of her children, Natasha Macumber, Brady McCain, Emily McCain and Callon McCain; their spouses, Brian Macumber and Katina McCain; her four grandchildren, Cohen, Keelee, Grace and Marley; as well as her brother, Brock Holliday and his spouse Maria. She will be remembered by her dogs, Macy, Mabel and Sam.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Fonda Holliday, and her son, Matthew.