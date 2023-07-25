PIERCE — Services for Anne M. Weber, 81, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Anne Weber died Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Colonial Manor in Randolph.
ALBION — H. Sterling “Mort” Morton, 84, Albion, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
VERDIGRE — Phyllis Cihlar, 89, Bloomfield, formerly of Verdigre, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
WAYNE — Private graveside services for Mardelle (Baker) Hallstrom, 81, San Antonio, Texas, formerly of Wayne, will be at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne on Saturday, July 29.
CLEARWATER — Memorial visitation for Dianne K. Sisson, 80, Clearwater, will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.
NORFOLK — Services for Patricia I. Lunkwitz, 86, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian High will officiate. Inurnment will be at High Ridge Cemetery in Stanberry, Mo.
BEEMER — Services for JoAnn Steffensmeier, 95, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. The Rev. Vincent Sunguti will officiate. Burial will be in parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Cecilia Elaine Hampton, 74, Plattsmouth, formerly of Norfolk and Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Blanche Ziska, 88, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 28, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate. Private burial will be at a later time at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.