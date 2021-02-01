Annabelle Carter

NORFOLK — Services for Annabelle M. “Ann” Carter, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at her residence in Norfolk.
In other news
ELGIN — Services for Lois E. Sprout, 86, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.
ST. LIBORY — Services for Michael G. “Mike” Thiele, 59, St. Paul, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the St. Libory Catholic Church in St. Libory. The Rev. Sid Bruggeman will officiate. Private burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Holt County.
NORFOLK — Services for LaRene A. Konopasek, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
LINCOLN — Pamela B. Larsen, 50, Lincoln, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna D. Robinson, 82, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Maylo Knuth, 92, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
NORFOLK — Services for Annabelle M. “Ann” Carter, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at her residence in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Elvira Doerr, 93, Bloomfield, will be Tuesday, Feb. 2, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Kathleen “Kate” Marron, 60, Grand Island, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery.