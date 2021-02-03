Annabelle Carter

NORFOLK — Services for Annabelle M. “Ann” Carter, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service on Monday. Masks are required for the service.
She died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at her residence in Norfolk.
1927-2021
Ann was born on June 1, 1927, in Franklin, to Thomas and Minnie (Sherman) Eckhoff. She graduated from Norfolk High School in 1944.
She was married to Clifton C. Carter on Oct. 3, 1947, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Cliff and Ann spent their entire married life in Norfolk. Ann worked at JCPenney until retiring.
Ann enjoyed watching and attending all Husker sporting events. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Her loving family includes four children, Linda Dryak of Verdel, Bev and Norm Sauter of Abingdon, Md., Tammy and Steve Ellenberger of Lincoln and Dave Carter of Norfolk; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Cliff in 1996; her parents, Thomas and Minnie; two sisters, Stella Hall and Millie Fleer; a brother, Pete Eckhoff; and three sons-in-law, Charlie Dryak, Patrick Dougherty and Layne Dederman.
Organist will be Starla Landkamer and soloist will be Deanna Blomenberg.
Casketbearers will be Steve Ellenberger, Chad Ellenberger, Carter Ellenberger, Norm Sauter, Lonnie Chapman and Sean Dougherty. Honorary casketbearers will be Shane Dougherty, Patrick Dougherty, Scott Dougherty, Danny Dougherty, Addison Dougherty, Sydney Dougherty, Cassidy Dougherty and Bailey Dougherty.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.