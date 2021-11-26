Annabell Shoemaker

Annabell Lucilla Shoemaker, 80, passed away peacefully in her home in Woods Cross, Utah, on Nov. 22, 2021.
1941-2021
Born Annabell Lucilla Ebbers on Sept. 28, 1941, in Yuma County, Colo., she was the eighth child of nine girls of farmers George and Catherine Ebbers. She often talked about the difficulty of farm life like the rough winters, early mornings tending to the animals, family life with bare necessities but always enough. Annie attended Lone Star High, where she excelled in sports, cheerleading and education.
After graduating from high school, she immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy. She spent three years in active duty, excelling in secretarial duties and quickly achieving an E-5 Grade (Patuxent River, Md.). She enlisted in the Navy Reserves for four additional years and often praised her time in the service.
Annie married Thomas Harold Shoemaker of Norfolk on Dec. 16, 1967. Together they had three children, Jennifer Ann Irvin, Kristin Kay Nau and Joel Thomas Shoemaker. Annie and Tom lived in Denver, Colo., Roland Heights, Calif., Farmington, Bountiful and Woods Cross, Utah.
Annie was a stay-at-home mother in addition to outside work to help support her family. For 10 years, she worked at the Utah Relay for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. She and Tom were married 53 years. Tom was devoted to Annie through all her days, by her side to the very end.
Annie was a pro at crossword puzzles. Her creativity came to life with sewing, creating mixed music tapes, crocheting blankets and making homemade lotions. She had a dry wit with a sailor sense of humor. She was an avid reader about health and spirituality. She was known for Annie Mix a Mess Cookies, corn flakes in everything and the best fudge. She was in constant communication with her “spirit guides’” who she now joins.
Her grandchildren include Mikayla Amy Irvin, Emmalyn Anne Irvin, Zachary Thomas Nau, Morgan Catherine Nau and Brennan Randolph Nau. Her great-grandchild is Nolan Lee Shoemaker. She is also survived by her sisters, Shirley Furrow, Millie Silvius and Helen Schrecengost; many nieces; nephews; and extended family. She had many lifetime friends, including Jannie Cline.
Following her wishes, Annie will be cremated and will rest at Bountiful Cemetery. The family will have a private service.