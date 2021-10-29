HARTINGTON — Services for Anna C. Wortmann, 99, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Anna Wortmann died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
COLUMBUS — Memorial services for the Rev. M. Wendell Davis, 89, Columbus, who served as a Methodist minister in Norfolk and Hoskins, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. Private burial will be in the Columbus Cemetery.
NIOBRARA — Services for Waymond Hanzlik, 78, Yankton, formerly of Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara. Military honors will be provided by Veterans …
NORFOLK — Services for Jerry J. Vaughn, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jerry Vaughn died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Gregory A. “Greg” Schmidt, 69, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Clarence F.F. Krueger Sr., 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 of Pierce and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
SPENCER — Services for Elsie Magwire, 21, Norfolk, formerly of Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Boyd County High School gymnasium in Spencer. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate.
RAEVILLE — Services for the Rev. Francis W. “Frank” Lordemann, 75, Minot, N.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. Burial with military rites will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Diane K. Mouchka, 61, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
DAVID CITY — Services for Leona L. Prochaska, 97, David City, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in David City. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.