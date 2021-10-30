HARTINGTON — Services for Anna C. Wortmann, 98, Hartington, will be on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte and the Rev. Dan Guenther officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington. Visitation will be on Monday at the church from 5 to 8 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation continues on Tuesday one hour prior to services. Arrangements are the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Anna Wortmann died on Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
———
Anna Catherine was born on Dec. 16, 1922, in Crofton, to Ferdinand and Mary (Foxhoven) Guenther. She grew up in Crofton and then married Rudolph Joseph Wortmann on April 30, 1946, in Constance. She and Rudy lived in Bow Valley during their married life. Ten children were born to this union. They moved into Hartington in 1983. Rudolph died on Jan. 18, 1999, at the age of 78 years.
Anna was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the Christian Mothers, Catholic Daughters of America, Catholic Order of Foresters and the Legion of Mary. Anna did a lot of volunteering in town and at the school library.
Anna is survived by nine children and spouses Roger (Sherry) Wortmann of Hartington, Mary (Richard) Stefanec of Colorado Springs, Colo., Louann (Gary) Gard of Chesapeake, Va., Dennis Wortmann of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Jolene (Robert) Fleissner of Omaha, Rita (Joseph) Craig of Omaha, Loren (MaryAnn) Wortmann of Hartington, Gerard “Gary” (Joan) Wortmann of Hartington, Carol (Tim) Craig of Nixa, Mo.; 40 grandchildren; 95 great-grandchildren; one brother Albert (Janice) Guenther of Norfolk; sisters-in-law Rose Guenther of Crofton, Marcie Guenther of South Sioux City, Irene Wortmann of Hartington.
Preceding Anna in death were her parents, husband Rudolph; daughter Jean Marie; granddaughter Michelle Wortmann; four sisters Catherine (Ted) Dreismeier, Elizabeth (Victor) Hames, Mary (Toby) Steffen, Rosaline (Roman) Burbach; four brothers Fred “Fritz” (Madeline) Guenther, Joseph (Hilaria) Guenther, John (Ethel) Guenther and Clarence Guenther.
Pallbearers will be Dean Wortmann, Annie Stefanec, Michael Gard, Timothy Fleissner, Thomas Craig, Matt Wortmann, Wesley Wortmann and John Craig. Honorary pallbearers will be Anna’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.