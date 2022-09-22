 Skip to main content
Anna Wedekind

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Services for Anna M. Wedekind, 69, Lincoln, formerly of South Sioux City, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be at a later date in Ponca City Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.

Anna Wedekind died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

1953-2022

Anna was born on Feb. 20, 1953, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Diedrich and Marie (Rhodman) Von Minden. In 2019, she moved to Lincoln to live with her daughter and youngest grandson. She had previously lived in Omaha, Sioux Falls, S.D., Norfolk and Lindsay.

She graduated from Ponca High School in 1971 and went on to attend Nebraska College of Business in Lincoln and received her associate degree.

Anna was employed as an insurance agent for most of her working career. She enjoyed singing karaoke, doing many crafts, sewing, making wedding cakes and going to see her grandsons compete in various sporting activities.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Kristina “Tina” Wedekind of Lincoln, Christopher Wedekind of Fremont; sister Donna (Von Minden) Woodard (Ron Woodard) of Sioux Falls; brother Diedrich (Rock) Von Minden of Beatrice; sister Linda Sump of Des Moines, Iowa; grandchildren Austin Bolich of Fremont and Logan Bolich of Lincoln; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Diedrich and Marie (Rhodman) Von Minden, and brother Robert (Bob) Von Minden.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to help with funeral costs.

Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Shirley Marshall

Shirley K. Marshall, 81, Blue Springs, passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2022, at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation.

John Neth

NORFOLK — Memorial services for John W. Neth, 83, of Norfolk will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., with the Rev. Claire Gager officiating.

Gerald Motacek

NIOBRARA — Services for Gerald “Moe” Motacek, 76, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial in Alford Cemetery in rural Monowi.

Alta Luttman

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Alta M. Luttman, 98, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Fauneil Weible

WAYNE — Services for Fauneil (Wittler) Weible, 96, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Fauneil Weible died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Wakefield Health Care Center.

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Alta M. Luttman, 98, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Christian Arduser

HARTINGTON — Services for Christian J. Arduser, 47, Belden, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Christian Arduser died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his residence.

Fauneil Weible

WINSIDE — Services For Fauneil I. Weible, 96, of Winside will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Winside.

Navonne Haake

AINSWORTH — Services for Navonne Haake, 85, of Ainsworth will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Monday in the Clearwater Cemetery near Clearwater.

