SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Services for Anna M. Wedekind, 69, Lincoln, formerly of South Sioux City, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be at a later date in Ponca City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
Anna Wedekind died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
1953-2022
Anna was born on Feb. 20, 1953, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Diedrich and Marie (Rhodman) Von Minden. In 2019, she moved to Lincoln to live with her daughter and youngest grandson. She had previously lived in Omaha, Sioux Falls, S.D., Norfolk and Lindsay.
She graduated from Ponca High School in 1971 and went on to attend Nebraska College of Business in Lincoln and received her associate degree.
Anna was employed as an insurance agent for most of her working career. She enjoyed singing karaoke, doing many crafts, sewing, making wedding cakes and going to see her grandsons compete in various sporting activities.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Kristina “Tina” Wedekind of Lincoln, Christopher Wedekind of Fremont; sister Donna (Von Minden) Woodard (Ron Woodard) of Sioux Falls; brother Diedrich (Rock) Von Minden of Beatrice; sister Linda Sump of Des Moines, Iowa; grandchildren Austin Bolich of Fremont and Logan Bolich of Lincoln; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Diedrich and Marie (Rhodman) Von Minden, and brother Robert (Bob) Von Minden.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to help with funeral costs.
Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.