Our beloved Anna F. Sohl, 81, passed away peacefully in our home in Phoenix, Ariz., on July 26, 2023. Her final moments were spent surrounded by family.
She was born Jan. 18, 1942, in Manhattan, N.Y., to Frances and Martin Hengl. She married the love of her life, Duane R. Sohl, on Aug. 6, 1960. He preceded her in death in 1992.
Anna’s legacies will forever live in the hearts of her daughters, DiAnn Nichols and Darlene Dizmang; son-in-law; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.