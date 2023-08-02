 Skip to main content
Our beloved Anna F. Sohl, 81, passed away peacefully in our home in Phoenix, Ariz., on July 26, 2023. Her final moments were spent surrounded by family.

She was born Jan. 18, 1942, in Manhattan, N.Y., to Frances and Martin Hengl. She married the love of her life, Duane R. Sohl, on Aug. 6, 1960. He preceded her in death in 1992.

Anna’s legacies will forever live in the hearts of her daughters, DiAnn Nichols and Darlene Dizmang; son-in-law; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Karen Lyons

Karen Lyons

NORFOLK — Services for Karen K. Lyons, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Karen Lyons died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

