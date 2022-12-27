BUTTE — Services for Anna Marie Moser, 88, Casper, Wyo., formerly of Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the church with a 10 a.m. rosary.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
1934-2022
Anna Marie died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her home in Butte surrounded by her family.
Anna Marie (Schulte) Moser was born in Baker on Sept. 13, 1934, to her parents, Joseph and Catherine (Engelhaupt) Schulte. The oldest of 10 children, Anna attended a rural grade school and then St. Mary’s Academy in O’Neill, graduating with the class of 1953.
After graduation, Anna joined the Sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity in Denver, Colo., where she received her bachelor of science degree. Anna went on to teach for two years at the St. Francis Indian Mission and then attended the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kan., where she obtained her dietary certification in 1961.
Anna Marie transferred to the convent in Scottsbluff until 1972 when she left the convent for medical reasons. Anna Marie moved to Casper, Wyo., accepting a position as a dietitian to outreach locations in Lusk and Torrington, Wyo.
In 1978, Anna met the joy of her life, Melvin J. Moser. They were married in 1979, and made their home in Casper. In 1992, Anna Marie became a clinical dietitian at Banner Wyoming Medical Center and was employed until her retirement on June 5, 2022, the 50th year anniversary of her career as a dietitian in Casper.
Melvin and Anna Marie enjoyed many years together, traveling often to their favorite place, Butte, where they maintained a home close to her family.
Anna Marie is survived by three brothers, Joseph (Juanita) Schulte, Leo (Sherry) Schulte, both of Butte, and Jerome (Roberta) Schulte of Thibodaux, La.; three sisters, Louise (Ronald) Johnson of Dubuque, Iowa, Lucille (Nick) Hammerlun of O’Neill and Margaret (Stephen) Reiser of Pickstown, S.D.; in addition to a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Melvin J. Moser; her parents, Joseph and Catherine (Engelhaupt) Schulte; her brothers, Herman, John and George Schulte; sister-in-law Judy Schulte; and brother-in-law Wilber (Nick) Hammerlun.