SPENCER — Services for Anna Marie Moser, 88, of Butte are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
Anna Marie Moser died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her residence.
WAYNE — Memorial services with military rites for Al Wittig, 94, of Wayne will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.
HARTINGTON — Services for Alice J. Rathgeber, 80, of Hadar are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
HARTINGTON — Services for Mary Ann Hansen, 99, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
RANDOLPH — Services for Bill G. Smith, 83, Randolph, were 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Randolph.
NORFOLK — Services for Kermit Benshoof, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Kermit Benshoof died at Faith Regional Health Services on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
CONCORD — Memorial services for Judith K. Carlson, 73, of Laurel will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord with the Rev. Todd Thelan officiating. Inurnment will be at the Concord Cemetery at a later date.
HARTINGTON — Services for Mary Ann Hansen, 99, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Mary Ann Hansen died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
STANTON — A celebration of life for Joseph W.D. “Joe” Belz, 46, will be Friday, July 7, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.
