Anna Klassen

Anna Klassen

Klassen Anna

 Courtesy

NORFOLK — Services for Anna M. “Amy” Klassen, 88, Norfolk, formerly of St. Edward, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with the Rev. Bill L’Heureux officiating. Burial will follow in St. Edward Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 5 p.m. wake service.

Anna Klassen died on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Heritage of Bel-Air. Memorials are suggested to the Evergreen Cemetery Fund, St. Edward. Miller-Levander Funeral Home in St. Edward is in charge of arrangements.

———

Anna Marie Klassen, daughter of Herman and Hilma (Strand) Jacobson was born on June 14, 1933, in Newman Grove. She was raised and received her education in Newman Grove and graduated from Newman Grove High School.

On Sept. 3, 1952, Miss Anna Marie Jacobson became the bride of Raymond Klassen in St. Edward, in a 9 o’clock ceremony at St. Edward Catholic Church. The Rev. J. Brady officiated with the double ring ceremony. Following the reception the couple made their home in Macon, Ga., where Mr. Klassen was stationed in the Air Force.

After the Air Force, Ray and Amy returned to Nebraska and farmed east of St. Edward. Amy enjoyed being a farm wife. Her life was centered on growing a garden, canning, sewing, crafts and cooking delicious meals for her family. She made the best “spider web” macaroni and rhubarb pie. If Amy saw you driving up the in road she quickly went to the pantry and started planning a meal. No one left her home hungry or empty handed.

Amy worked at Koerber’s GW in St. Edward, before starting her 22 years of loyal and dedicated service to the residents of Cloverlodge Care Center. Amy retired in 2005. She began working the day shift in May of 1983 as a nursing assistant and switched to the night shift in 1989. Amy put her nurse’s shoes on July 25 for the last time.

Amy was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church and the Altar Society there. She loved helping with fall dinners and bringing food when needed. Amy’s church life was important to her, and she passed the “love of service” on to her children.

Amy was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on Sept. 29, 2021, at age 88 to join the love of her life Ray of 57 wedded years.

Amy is survived by a son, Rick (Ellie) Klassen, Norfolk; two daughters, Annette (Doug) Kunzman, Lincoln, Mary Jo (Darin) Fay, Sioux City, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Raymond, son Michael; sisters: Carolyn Wolfert, Nydra Brosh, and Elva Anderson; brothers Harold and Ramon Jacobson.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

