Anna Herbel

SCOTTSBLUFF — Services for Anna M. Herbel, 78, formerly of Scottsbluff, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff with the Rev. Carolyn Dickinson officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery.

Anna Herbel died on June 2, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

1943-2022

Anna Margaret was born Aug. 20, 1943, in Ogallala to Walter Sherman and Genevive Florence (Dierks) Tressler. She attended the University of Wyoming and married Raymond Herbel on Oct. 2, 1974, in Scottsbluff, where they farmed together. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church, as well as Women Involved in Farm Economics, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Rebecca Winters Genealogical Society and Mensa (Genius IQ).

She is survived by her daughter, Sandy Hoefer of O’Neill; grandchildren Candace (Tony) Mrsny of Waverly and Bryan (Lauren) Hoefer of O’Neill; great-grandchildren Chloe Mrsny, Tahya Mrsny, Alana Hoefer, Lane Hoefer and Rylan Hoefer; and sister Kay Tressler of Ogallala.

Preceding her in death are her spouse, Raymond; parents Walt and Genevive; and brother Walter Tressler II.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Genevieve Mossman

Private services and a celebration of life for Genevieve “Jenny” Mossman, 92, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Brockhaus Howser Fillmer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Loxi Wolf

   HARTINGTON — Services for Loxi L. Wolf, 72, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Loxi Wolf died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

George Hirschbach

HARTINGTON — A celebration of life for George L. Hirschbach, 85, Hartington, will be 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Hartington Veterans of Foreign Wars. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City at a later date. Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

Gordon Bayne

COLERIDGE — Graveside services at the Coleridge City Cemetery for Gordon K. Bayne, 94, of Saint Paul, Minn., are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.

George Hirschbach

HARTINGTON — Services for George L. Hirschbach, 85, Hartington, will be at a later date under the direction of Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City.

Jane Christiansen

NORFOLK — Services for Jane E. Christiansen, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Donald Olsen

HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Donald M. Olsen, 91, Columbus, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Donald Olsen died Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Columbus.

Ronald Gerber

RANDOLPH — Services for Ronald J. “Ron” Gerber, 70, Randolph, were scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph with the Rev. John Andrews and Deacon Doug Tunink officiating and burial in the parish cemetery.

Milan Garder

ALBION — Services for Milan D. “Mike” Garder, 86, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, at Immanuel-Zion South Branch Church in rural Albion. The Rev. Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Burial will be in North Branch East Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

