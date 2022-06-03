SCOTTSBLUFF — Services for Anna M. Herbel, 78, formerly of Scottsbluff, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff with the Rev. Carolyn Dickinson officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery.
Anna Herbel died on June 2, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
1943-2022
Anna Margaret was born Aug. 20, 1943, in Ogallala to Walter Sherman and Genevive Florence (Dierks) Tressler. She attended the University of Wyoming and married Raymond Herbel on Oct. 2, 1974, in Scottsbluff, where they farmed together. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church, as well as Women Involved in Farm Economics, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Rebecca Winters Genealogical Society and Mensa (Genius IQ).
She is survived by her daughter, Sandy Hoefer of O’Neill; grandchildren Candace (Tony) Mrsny of Waverly and Bryan (Lauren) Hoefer of O’Neill; great-grandchildren Chloe Mrsny, Tahya Mrsny, Alana Hoefer, Lane Hoefer and Rylan Hoefer; and sister Kay Tressler of Ogallala.
Preceding her in death are her spouse, Raymond; parents Walt and Genevive; and brother Walter Tressler II.
