Anna Goeken

STANTON — Services for Anna (Kaup) Goeken, 83, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. followed by a wake at 7 p.m. Friday at the church in Stanton.

Anna Goeken died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals-Stanton is in charge of the arrangements.

1939-2022

She was born on May 21, 1939, in rural Synder, the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth (Stieren) Kaup. Anna attended St. Leo’s Catholic School and graduated from the eighth grade. Following her formal education, Anna worked as a mother’s helper.

On Jan. 21, 1963, Anna married Leo Henry Goeken at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Snyder. Five children were born to this union. They lived in several towns in the area and settled in Stanton in 1975.

Anna was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and its altar society in Stanton. She taught CCD for several years and made church banners. She was a longtime member of the Country Piecemakers Quilt Guild.

Anna was very talented. She did wall papering, painting and refinished woodwork. Anna was well known for her hand quilting, having won numerous awards and also mended farmers’ clothing. In the late 1970s, Anna opened a daycare center in her home and operated it until the mid-1990s. Anna loved gardening and enjoyed feeding and watching birds.

Anna is survived by her children: Barbara (Doug) Haselhorst of Neligh, DaNita (Tom) Schellpeper of Stanton, Loretta (Ron) Tejkl of Leigh, David (Elaine) Goeken, of Norfolk and Clarinda Goeken and Humberto Andrade of Stanton; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Anna also is survived by her sister, Monica (Dennis) Tomka of Howells; sister-in law Connie Kaup of West Point; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Anna in death were her parents; spouse Leo; three brothers, Donald, Joseph and Erwin; and a sister, JoAnn Peterson.

Pallbearers will be Anna’s grandchildren: Elizabeth Collins, Thomas Wuestewald, Andrew Wuestewald, Sydney Becker, Caleb Goeken, Courtney Borgmann, Humberto Andrade-Goeken, Eleanora Andrade-Goeken, Myka Goeken and Audie Tejkl. Honorary pallbearers will be Anna’s great-grandchildren: Caiden Dane, Braxton Borgmann, Mason Dane, Aiden Collins, Jaxon Dane, Hazel Collins, Charolette Borgmann, Lincoln Borgmann and Jax Becker.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

