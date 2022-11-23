STANTON — Services for Anna M. Goeken, 83, Norfolk, formerly of Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Anna Goeken died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Larry E. Anderson, 81, Concord, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Larry Anderson died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his home in Concord.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Carol J. Peterson, 88, Pierce, will be at a later date. Carol Peterson died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
HARTINGTON — Services for Phylis Mathiason, 81, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Phylis Mathiason died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Joy Wilson, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
HOWELLS — Services for Cathy (Mrs. Robin) Groene, 72, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Howells Ballroom in Howells. Burial will be in the Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Melva Rae Pinkelman, 86, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Melva Rae Pinkelman died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Albert A. Reeves, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Emerick Cemetery near Emerick.
HARTINGTON — Services for Melva Rae Pinkelman, 86, Hartington, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Joyce Cook will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen M. “Kathy” Parachini Welsh, 84, Coffeyville, Kan., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Ford-Wulf-Bruns Chapel.