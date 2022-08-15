Anna Bourek

HOWELLS — Services for Anna M. Bourek, 99, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Howells. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will on 3-7 p.m. Monday with a 3 p.m. Christian Mothers rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil, all at the church. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.Memorials may be directed to Howells Community Catholic School. Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is in charge of the arrangements.
1923-2022
Anna M. Bourek died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by some of her children, at the family farm where she was born in rural Stanton County.
Anna was born June 26, 1923, to Henry and Mary (Schlautman) Ridder. She attended grade school at School District 32 in Stanton County.
On June 6, 1950, she married Jerry F. Bourek at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in rural Howells.
Anna was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Howells and the Christian Mothers organization in the parish. She worked as a certified nurse aide at the Parkview Nursing Home in Dodge from 1982 to 2000.
Anna was a member of the Crafty Gals extension club and was active in the CHL Right to Life group. Anna was best known for her great love of her family and her Catholic faith. She also loved to bake, do embroidery, raise a garden and play board games with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her eight children, Raymond (Donna) Bourek of Howells, Father David Bourek of Lincoln, Wayne (Carol) Bourek of Dodge, Doris (John) O’Brien of Tilden, Virgil (Marian) Bourek of Farley, Iowa, Vernon Bourek of Howells, Lois (Jay) Jedlicka of Schuyler and Inez (John) Lund of Nashville, Tenn. She also is survived by 26 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; in addition to her brother, Delbert Ridder, and sister-in-law Marjorie Weise.
Anna was preceded in death by her spouse, Jerry; her parents; granddaughter Regina Lund; great-grandson, Luke Chytka; sister and brother-in-law Agnes and Richard Rupprecht; and brother Henry Ridder, Jr.
Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.