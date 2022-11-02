CREIGHTON — Services for Ann Sukup, 85, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Revs. Jeremy Hans and David Mhagama will officiate with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with a 7 p.m. wake.
1937-2022
Ann entered her heavenly home on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Ida “Ann” (Schlichting) Sukup was born on Jan. 8, 1937, to Frank and Agnes Schlichting in Randolph. She graduated from St. Frances Catholic High School in Randolph in 1954. After high school, Ann attended business school in Sioux City, where she earned a business degree and later worked in business.
Ann met Raymond Sukup at her cousin’s wedding and was united in marriage on Feb. 27, 1960. To this union, 10 children were born. Ray and Ann farmed west of Creighton until 1996, when Ann began working at the Creighton Hospital, where she was employed for 15 years.
She was preceded in death by her spouse; parents; brother Joe; and in-laws Eugene Cerny and Jan Schlichting.
Those left to cherish her memory are her 10 children: Janet (John) Keating of Tempe, Ariz., Pat (Val) Sukup of Norfolk, Paula (Kurt) Johnson of Aurora, John (Sally Gentleman) Sukup of North Platte, Gene (Elena) Sukup of Alamogordo, N.M., Mark (Holly Carpenter) Sukup of Mountain Home, Idaho, Monica (Gary) Emory of Norfolk, Carla (Darin) Uhlir of St. Paul, Tim (Jennifer) Sukup of North Platte and Matt (Jackie) Sukup of Anon, Ohio; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Schlichting of Fort Collins, Colo.; in-laws Daniel (Connie) Sukup of Wayne, Julie Cerny of Papillion and David (Barb) Sukup of Kansas City, Mo.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.