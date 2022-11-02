 Skip to main content
CREIGHTON — Services for Ann Sukup, 85, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Revs. Jeremy Hans and David Mhagama will officiate with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery in Creighton.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with a 7 p.m. wake.

1937-2022

Ann entered her heavenly home on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Ida “Ann” (Schlichting) Sukup was born on Jan. 8, 1937, to Frank and Agnes Schlichting in Randolph. She graduated from St. Frances Catholic High School in Randolph in 1954. After high school, Ann attended business school in Sioux City, where she earned a business degree and later worked in business.

Ann met Raymond Sukup at her cousin’s wedding and was united in marriage on Feb. 27, 1960. To this union, 10 children were born. Ray and Ann farmed west of Creighton until 1996, when Ann began working at the Creighton Hospital, where she was employed for 15 years.

She was preceded in death by her spouse; parents; brother Joe; and in-laws Eugene Cerny and Jan Schlichting.

Those left to cherish her memory are her 10 children: Janet (John) Keating of Tempe, Ariz., Pat (Val) Sukup of Norfolk, Paula (Kurt) Johnson of Aurora, John (Sally Gentleman) Sukup of North Platte, Gene (Elena) Sukup of Alamogordo, N.M., Mark (Holly Carpenter) Sukup of Mountain Home, Idaho, Monica (Gary) Emory of Norfolk, Carla (Darin) Uhlir of St. Paul, Tim (Jennifer) Sukup of North Platte and Matt (Jackie) Sukup of Anon, Ohio; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Schlichting of Fort Collins, Colo.; in-laws Daniel (Connie) Sukup of Wayne, Julie Cerny of Papillion and David (Barb) Sukup of Kansas City, Mo.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

