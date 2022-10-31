CREIGHTON — Services for Ann Sukup, 85, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Ann Sukup died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
OSMOND — Services for Lorena L. Kumm, 97, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond.
HARTINGTON — Services for Robert B. “Bob” Gentrup, 84, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Ron Wasikowski will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
HOSKINS — James L. Lanphear, 64, Hoskins, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his residence in Hoskins. No services are planned at this time.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Ward Gregory “Greg” Felton Jr., 79, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Evangelical Free Church near Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Willowdale Cemetery near Newport.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann Brummels, 85, Prescott Valley, Ariz., will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 10, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Clara L. Reichmuth, 82, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Clara Reichmuth died on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna E. Meyer (Jacob) 69, formerly of the Wausa and Bloomfield area, will be at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 12 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Grace E. (Gavit) Miller, 78, Omaha, formerly of Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.