You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ann Sternberg

NIOBRARA — Private services for Ann Sternberg, 73, of Niobrara will be Friday, Sept. 18, at St. Williams Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Public visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are requested.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements.

She died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Tags

In other news

Ann Sternberg

NIOBRARA — Private services for Ann Sternberg, 73, of Niobrara will be Friday, Sept. 18, at St. Williams Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Juanita Ramirez

Juanita Ramirez

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Juanita Ramirez, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Viola Avery

Viola Avery

MADISON — Memorial services for Viola A. “Ole” Avery, 90, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Inurnment will be at Hope Cemetery south of Newman Grove.

Clara Mackey

BLOOMFIELD —  Graveside services for Clara Mackey, 83, Bloomfield, will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Bloomfield City Cemetery. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate.

Kathaleen Frauendorfer

Kathaleen Frauendorfer

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Kathaleen M. (Frisch) Frauendorfer, 81, of Humphrey, will be Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Visitation without the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday wit…

Kathaleen Frauendorfer

NORFOLK — Services for Kathaleen M. Frauendorfer, 81, Humphrey, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Larry Uehling

Larry Uehling

DECATUR — Memorial graveside services for Larry Uehling, 77, St. Joseph, Mo., will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur.

Viola Avery

MADISON — Memorial services for Viola A. “Ole” Avery, 90, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Inurnment will be at Hope Cemetery south of Newman Grove.

Juanita Ramirez

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Juanita Ramirez, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-