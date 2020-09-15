You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ann Sternberg

Ann Sternberg

NIOBRARA — Private services for Ann Sternberg, 73, Niobrara, will be Friday, Sept. 18, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Public visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are requested.

She died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements.

1947-2020

Ann Marie Pinkelman, daughter of Frank and Bernice Pinkelman, was born May 25, 1947, in Yankton. She was baptized and confirmed at Ss. Philip and James Church in Wynot. She attended grade school at Ss. Philip and James in Wynot.

Ann moved to Niobrara in January 1957 and graduated from Niobrara Public School in 1965.

On Sept. 24, 1966, Ann was married to Fred Sternberg at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara, and they were married for 53 years.

Four daughters and one son were born to them: Lisa, Sandra, Melissa, Jessica and Alex. Fred and Ann moved to the Lost Creek Ranch east of Niobrara in 1975, and then moved to Niobrara in 1996, where they then retired.

Ann was a member of St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara and its altar society. She also enjoyed many, many years and many children in her daycare.

Ann also enjoyed selling Avon and spending time with her Neighbor Ladies Club.

Survivors include her spouse, Fred Sternberg of Niobrara; daughters Lisa Sternberg (Tom Leader) of Bloomfield, Sandra and David Grissom of Norfolk, Melissa and Enock Dahlberg of Bloomfield and Jessica Sternberg (Tim Suhr) of Wausa; a son, Alex Sternberg (Sarah Bauer) of Niobrara; six grandchildren, Andrew Sternberg of Elgin, Marissa Dahlberg of Bloomfield, Kaitlyn Grissom of Norfolk, Courtney Grissom of Norfolk, Conner Leader of Bloomfield and Tristan Dahlberg of Bloomfield; a great-grandchild, Hunter Sternberg of Wayne; six brothers, Galen and Dee Ann Pinkelman of Norfolk, David and Deb Pinkelman of Niobrara, Chuck and Bonnie Pinkelman of Yankton, Joe Pinkelman of Niobrara, Fran and Linda Pinkelman of Hoskins and Tom Pinkelman of Valentine; two sisters, Lois and Lee Grothe of Niobrara and Marie and Larry Ringstad of Omaha; a brother-in-law, George and Carla Sternberg of Russellville, Mo.; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Sternberg of Bloomfield; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Bernice Pinkelman; an infant brother; and her in-laws, Alvin and Delores Sternberg.

Tags

In other news

Ann Sternberg

Ann Sternberg

NIOBRARA — Private services for Ann Sternberg, 73, Niobrara, will be Friday, Sept. 18, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

John Suber Jr.

John Suber Jr.

WAYNE — Graveside services for John E. Suber Jr., 64, Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate.

Joyce Jones

COLERIDGE — Graveside services for Joyce A. Jones, 77, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Coleridge City Cemetery. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate.

Linda Hughes

NORFOLK — Services for Linda L. Hughes, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Evelyn Herbolsheimer

PIERCE — Services for Evelyn L. Herbolsheimer, 95, Pierce, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Anthony Sindelar

NORFOLK — Services for Anthony J. “Tony” Sindelar, 94, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, Ame…

Maurice Palmer

ALBION — Private graveside services for Dr. Maurice R. Palmer, 102, Albion, will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162, V.F.W. Post 736 of Albion, Army Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.

Eileen Choutka

Eileen Choutka

MADISON — Private services for Eileen J. Choutka, 102, Madison, will be Thursday, Sept. 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be at Iowa Valley Cemetery.

Eleanor Hemenway

Eleanor Hemenway

NELIGH — Services for Eleanor Hemenway, 89, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-