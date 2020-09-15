NIOBRARA — Private services for Ann Sternberg, 73, Niobrara, will be Friday, Sept. 18, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
Public visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are requested.
She died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements.
1947-2020
Ann Marie Pinkelman, daughter of Frank and Bernice Pinkelman, was born May 25, 1947, in Yankton. She was baptized and confirmed at Ss. Philip and James Church in Wynot. She attended grade school at Ss. Philip and James in Wynot.
Ann moved to Niobrara in January 1957 and graduated from Niobrara Public School in 1965.
On Sept. 24, 1966, Ann was married to Fred Sternberg at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara, and they were married for 53 years.
Four daughters and one son were born to them: Lisa, Sandra, Melissa, Jessica and Alex. Fred and Ann moved to the Lost Creek Ranch east of Niobrara in 1975, and then moved to Niobrara in 1996, where they then retired.
Ann was a member of St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara and its altar society. She also enjoyed many, many years and many children in her daycare.
Ann also enjoyed selling Avon and spending time with her Neighbor Ladies Club.
Survivors include her spouse, Fred Sternberg of Niobrara; daughters Lisa Sternberg (Tom Leader) of Bloomfield, Sandra and David Grissom of Norfolk, Melissa and Enock Dahlberg of Bloomfield and Jessica Sternberg (Tim Suhr) of Wausa; a son, Alex Sternberg (Sarah Bauer) of Niobrara; six grandchildren, Andrew Sternberg of Elgin, Marissa Dahlberg of Bloomfield, Kaitlyn Grissom of Norfolk, Courtney Grissom of Norfolk, Conner Leader of Bloomfield and Tristan Dahlberg of Bloomfield; a great-grandchild, Hunter Sternberg of Wayne; six brothers, Galen and Dee Ann Pinkelman of Norfolk, David and Deb Pinkelman of Niobrara, Chuck and Bonnie Pinkelman of Yankton, Joe Pinkelman of Niobrara, Fran and Linda Pinkelman of Hoskins and Tom Pinkelman of Valentine; two sisters, Lois and Lee Grothe of Niobrara and Marie and Larry Ringstad of Omaha; a brother-in-law, George and Carla Sternberg of Russellville, Mo.; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Sternberg of Bloomfield; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Bernice Pinkelman; an infant brother; and her in-laws, Alvin and Delores Sternberg.