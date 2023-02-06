 Skip to main content
Ann Steffensmeier

HOWELLS — Services for Ann M. Steffensmeier, 92, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a public vigil and rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Wednesday after 9 a.m. and continue until the time of the service.

Ann Steffensmeier died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Rehab in Norfolk.

Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is handling arrangements.

1930-2023

Ann Marie (Franzluebbers) Steffensmeier was born on the family farm near Monterey to George and Frances (Ortmeier) Franzluebbers on April 17, 1930. She attended St. Boniface School at Monterey.

On Aug. 20, 1957, she was united in marriage to Wilfred Steffensmeier at St. Boniface Catholic Church-Monterey. The couple farmed near Howells until 1992. They were active members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church at Olean. After moving into Howells in 1992, they became members of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, where Ann was a member of Christian Mothers.

Ann enjoyed singing with the Merry Makers group, which included three of her sisters, entertaining at area nursing homes. Ann enjoyed baking bread and caramel sticky rolls, playing cards and doing embroidery. Ann’s family and her faith were very important to her.

Survivors include daughter Loretta and Larry Hockemeier of Norfolk; daughter Arlene Steffensmeier of Columbus; daughter Marge and Randy Cech of Howells; son Patrick and Mary Steffensmeier of Norfolk; daughter Carol and Dave Semerad of Howells; son Steve and Suzie Steffensmeier of Howells; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sisters Rose Gentrup of West Point and Sister M. Frances Franzluebbers of Colorado Springs, Colo.; sisters-in-law Margaret Franzluebbers of West Point, Lillian Franzluebbers of West Point and Agnes and Bill Hunke of West Point; a brother-in-law, Monsignor Ralph Steffensmeier of Cedar Rapids; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, George and Frances Franzluebbers; spouse Wilfred in 2002; brother Ferdinand in infancy, Herman, Bernard and John Franzluebbers; and sisters Josephine Kampschnieder, Caroline Kampschnieder, Catherine Franzluebbers and Sister M. Georgiana Franzluebbers.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

