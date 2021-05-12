Ann Mortensen

LINCOLN — Services for Ann (Popken) Mortensen, 81, Lincoln, formerly of Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 17, at Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Ridge Blvd., in Lincoln. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Masks are required for attendance at the visitation and the funeral.
She died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln.
1939-2021
The service will be livestreamed at this link: https://vimeo.com/548156665
Ann Leisy Popken Mortensen was born Dec. 28, 1939, in West Point, to William and Fern (Adams) Leisy. She grew up on the farm south of Wisner.
On Oct. 11, 1953, she became a child of God through baptism at Salem Mennonite Church south of Wisner.
Ann attended School District 56 and Wisner High School. She was active in 4-H and later became a leader.
On Jan. 20, 1957, she married Leon Popken. Five children — Dan, Bev, Leann, Chuck and Tena — made their family complete.
Ann and Leon owned Midwest Motel in Wisner for many years. They enjoyed traveling, camping and spending winters in Texas. Jesus was her rock and her faith never wavered no matter what life threw at her. She loved to worship her Lord through music and singing.
Ann’s favorite things included family holidays and gatherings, spending time with friends and playing cards.
She married Bill Mortensen, and they made their home in Lincoln. Ann continued to do the things she loved and made new friends. In recent years, she devoted her time making and donating hats and blankets to anyone in need.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; spouses Leon and Bill; her mother- and father-in-law, Emil and May Popken; a great-granddaughter, Seraphina Brase; a sister, Bonnie Waltner; and a brother, Tom Leisy.
She is survived by her children, Dan Popken (Renee) of Hall, Mont., Bev Pacas (Joel) of Linwood, Leann Kersten (Al) of Bloomfield, Chuck Popken (Barb) of Murray and Tena Popken of Drummond, Mont.; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Barb Leisy of Oregon and Dick Waltner of Montana; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of friends.