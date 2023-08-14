 Skip to main content
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Ann M. Koopman, 64, Meadow Grove, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek.

Visitation with family will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek.

Ann Koopman died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at her home in Meadow Grove.

Ann was born Thursday, Dec. 4, 1958, in Winner, S.D., to Charles “Chuck” and Carolyn (Blatchford) Hrabanek. She grew up on the family farm south of Colome, S.D. In 1974, the family moved to Battle Creek. She graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1977.

In 1978, Ann received a bone marrow transplant at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, Wash.

On Sept. 12, 1986, Ann married Gregg Koopman. The couple lived on their family farm north of Battle Creek.

Ann was member of St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. For 13 years, she worked with the youth group. Over the years, Ann helped with Vacation Bible School, served as president of the Wings Group and was a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and the Altar Guild.

Ann enjoyed sewing Christmas stockings for family babies and displaying lilacs. She loved day trips out of town and adventures and vacations with family and friends. Ann was a cooking show enthusiast. For years, she traveled selling Pampered Chef and earned numerous awards.

Ann enjoyed cooking and hosting people at her house. In her spare time, she had a passion for jigsaw puzzles and Sudoku. Over the years, Ann had a few jobs, but she loved working at Goody’s Grille and with Region IV until retirement.

When her nieces and nephews were younger, Ann enjoyed babysitting them and later their children. As they got older, she enjoyed taking nephews and nieces out to dinner while they were in college or just getting together for a night of visiting.

Ann’s proudest moments were watching her two boys grow up to be awesome men.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Duane Bernhardt.

She is survived by her spouse, Gregg; sons Garrett and Ethan; siblings Paul (Sharon) Hrabanek of Battle Creek, John (Vickie) Hrabanek of Battle Creek, Ellen Bernhardt of Stanton, David (Brenda) Hrabanek of Battle Creek, Diane (Jerry) Mcgill of Creighton, Andy (Barb) Hrabanek of Battle Creek, Sue (Jim) Buckley of Plainview, Julie (Mark) Rohrich of Pierce, Charles “Chuck” (Marie) Hrabanek of Beaufort, S.C.; and many nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

