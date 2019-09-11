Ann Hamilton

Services for Ann M. Hamilton, 67, Custer, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Custer Lutheran Fellowship. Burial will be in the Custer Cemetery.
Visitation will be at 5 p.m. Friday at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer.
She died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital in Rapid City, S.D.
1951-2019
Ann Marie Hamilton, a.k.a. Custer’s Mrs. Santa Claus, was born Dec. 11, 1951, to Willard E. Lindsteadt and Betty LaVonne (Young) Lindsteadt in Norfolk. She attended grade school at Christ Lutheran and graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1971.
Ann married Arvon Hamilton in August 1971, and to this union one son, Heath, was born. Ann worked at Dale Electronics in Norfolk for 14 years, making microchips before moving to Custer. In Custer, Ann began working at KFCR Radio in 1989 and then KAWK FM in 1992. She worked there 12 years, and it was a job she loved. After this time, she began working for Jorgensen Log Homes and Shopko.
Ann and Arvon started Christmas for Kids in 1992. Christmas for Kids has grown from 65 kids to 200 kids. This was the achievement that made them the proudest. Ann loved being around people, volunteering with a focus on children and participating in parades. She was a lifetime member of the Custer VFW Auxiliary.
Ann was preceded in death by her spouse, Arvon; a son, Heath; parents Willard and LaVonne; mother-in-law Gladys Ely Hamilton; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Audrey and Dean Zart; and sister-in-law, Rita Hamilton.
Surviving Ann are her brother, Bill (Tanya) Lindsteadt; a brother-in-law, Merlin (Nancy) Hamilton; many nieces and nephews; an adopted son, Kevin; and too many friends in the community to count.
A memorial has been established in Ann’s name to benefit Christmas for Kids. This year’s annual auction has been canceled, but Christmas for Kids will be as scheduled.