You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Ann Hamilton

Ann Hamilton

Services for Ann M. Hamilton, 67, Custer, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Custer Lutheran Fellowship. Burial will be in the Custer Cemetery.

Visitation will be at 5 p.m. Friday at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer.

She died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital in Rapid City, S.D.

1951-2019

Ann Marie Hamilton, a.k.a. Custer’s Mrs. Santa Claus, was born Dec. 11, 1951, to Willard E. Lindsteadt and Betty LaVonne (Young) Lindsteadt in Norfolk. She attended grade school at Christ Lutheran and graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1971.

Ann married Arvon Hamilton in August 1971, and to this union one son, Heath, was born. Ann worked at Dale Electronics in Norfolk for 14 years, making microchips before moving to Custer. In Custer, Ann began working at KFCR Radio in 1989 and then KAWK FM in 1992. She worked there 12 years, and it was a job she loved. After this time, she began working for Jorgensen Log Homes and Shopko.

Ann and Arvon started Christmas for Kids in 1992. Christmas for Kids has grown from 65 kids to 200 kids. This was the achievement that made them the proudest. Ann loved being around people, volunteering with a focus on children and participating in parades. She was a lifetime member of the Custer VFW Auxiliary.

Ann was preceded in death by her spouse, Arvon; a son, Heath; parents Willard and LaVonne; mother-in-law Gladys Ely Hamilton; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Audrey and Dean Zart; and sister-in-law, Rita Hamilton.

Surviving Ann are her brother, Bill (Tanya) Lindsteadt; a brother-in-law, Merlin (Nancy) Hamilton; many nieces and nephews; an adopted son, Kevin; and too many friends in the community to count.

A memorial has been established in Ann’s name to benefit Christmas for Kids. This year’s annual auction has been canceled, but Christmas for Kids will be as scheduled.

Tags

In other news

Donald McElhose

Donald McElhose

VERDIGRE — Services for Donald G. “Don” McElhose, 77, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.

Cleo Estey

Cleo Estey

NORFOLK — Cleo Estey, 98, Norfolk, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Madison House in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time.

Ann Hamilton

Ann Hamilton

Services for Ann M. Hamilton, 67, Custer, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Custer Lutheran Fellowship. Burial will be in the Custer Cemetery.

Carol Hastreiter

NORFOLK — Services for Carol A. Hastreiter, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.

Mildred Weak

WAYNE — Services for Mildred Weak, 83, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Hastings Cemetery in Hastings, Iowa.

Doris Sohler

LAUREL — Services for Doris J. Sohler, 94, Laurel, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.

Dorothy Anderson

Dorothy Anderson

NELIGH — Graveside services for Dorothy Anderson, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Larry Redinbaugh

Larry Redinbaugh

LINCOLN — Services for Larry D. Redinbaugh, 90, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Lincoln. The Revs. John Kunze and Dustin Lappe will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at the Omaha National Cemetery.

Paul Uher

Paul Uher

DODGE — Services for Paul J. Uher, 53, Dodge, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. Burial will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns