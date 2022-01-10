 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ann Flood

NORFOLK — Services for Ann Flood, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with entombment in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. wake.

Ann Flood died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at her home in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Glennadine Barker

Glennadine Barker

WAYNE — Services for Glennadine V. Barker, 86, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne.

Pam Tikalsky

Pam Tikalsky

O’NEILL — Services for Pam Tikalsky, 69, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the Cedar Lawn Cemetery in rural Spencer.

Dick Carson

Dick Carson

Dick Carson, 92, passed away peacefully at his home in Studio City, California, on Dec. 19, 2021, in the loving embrace of family, after a brief illness.

Patricia Reznicek

Patricia Reznicek

MADISON — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Reznicek, 80, Madison, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 t…

Eula Finley

Eula Finley

PAGE — Services for Eula Finley, 97, Sioux City, formerly of Page, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the United Methodist Church in Page. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate. Burial will be in the Page Cemetery.

James Schendt

James Schendt

AINSWORTH —Memorial services for James P. Schendt, 84, Ainsworth, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. at the St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.

Tonda Haynes

Tonda Haynes

CLEARWATER — Services for Tonda Haynes, 72, Wahoo, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. The Rev. Jim Wehrheim will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Ann Flood

Ann Flood

NORFOLK — Services for Ann Flood, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with entombment in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Algene Briese

Algene Briese

ATKINSON — Services for Algene “Genie” Briese, 90, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara