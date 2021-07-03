MADISON — Services for Anita Thompson, 63, of rural Lindsay will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Interment will be in the Humphrey City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday until service time at the church.
She died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her home.
1957-2021
Anita was born Dec. 21, 1957, in Wahoo, to Ernest and Juanita (Schultz) Boyer. She attended school in Mead, Cedar Bluffs and graduated from Fremont High School in 1976.
On May 20, 1978, Anita was united in marriage to Casey Thompson in Creston. She worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads as a flagger and also worked at Pete’s Cafe in Norfolk before working at various factories in Norfolk and Columbus. She loved to go fishing and enjoyed gardening, dancing and doing genealogy. Anita was also active in Pets & People Humane Society for many years.
Anita is survived by husband Casey Thompson of Lindsay; son Terance (Alika) Thompson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; granddaughter Dagny Thompson; and brother Eugene Boyer of Merriman.
Anita was preceded in death by parents Ernest and Juanita Boyer and son Michael Thompson.
Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.