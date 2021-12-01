You have permission to edit this article.
NORFOLK — Services for Anita Brenneman, 81, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Christopher Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

1939-2021

Anita passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

Anita (Liebsack) Brenneman was born on Dec. 28, 1939, in Norfolk. Anita attended school in Norfolk, graduating from Norfolk High School in 1957 and the University of Nebraska College of Nursing in 1961. She received her master’s in education degree from Wayne State College in 1991.

Anita was united in marriage to Don F. Brenneman on July 2, 1961, and to this union, two sons were born, David of Summerset, S.D., and Richard of Sioux Falls, S.D.

During her many years of dedicated service at Northeast Community College, Anita was responsible for developing the Licensed Practical Nursing Program, the Associate Degree Nursing Program, the Early Childhood Education Program, as well as the Physical Therapy Assistant Program. For these outstanding programs, Anita received the Nebraska Community College Association’s “Chief Executive Officers Award.”

Anita was very active in state organizations, including the Nebraska Nurses Association, as well as serving on the Nebraska League of Nursing board of directors.

Locally, she helped establish WELL-Link, a transitional program for women recovering from substance abuse, serving as president of the organization.

Anita won the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce “Excellence in Teaching Award” in 1995 and was named “First Lady of the Year” by Beta Sigma Phi sorority in 1991. In 1992, she was honored by the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Dentistry and Nursing with its “Distinguished Service to Nursing Award” for her efforts to further nursing education in Northeast Nebraska.

Anita served as chairperson for Faith Regional Health Services board of directors for a number of years.

She is survived by her sons, David, his spouse, Anita, and sons Ethan and Logan, and Richard, his spouse, Anita, and their sons, Trevor (Mariah) and Jack; a sister, LaVada Dennis and her spouse, Ervin of Cedar Falls, Iowa; plus many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give thanks to Connie Bichlmier, Judy Armbruster and Larry Godel for all their love and support.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

