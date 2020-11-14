NORFOLK — Services for Angeline Vanek, 98, of Norfolk, formerly of Howells, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Interment will be at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery at Heun immediately following Mass.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday with a 6 p.m. vigil service at the church. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
She died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Countryside Home in Madison.
———
Angeline was born Nov. 28, 1921, in West Point to Joseph and Theresa (Neesen) Renner. She married Stanley Vanek on May 4, 1954, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Aloys. They farmed south of Howells until his death in 1975. Angeline remained on the farm until 2015 when she moved to Norfolk. She resided at Countryside the last six months.
Angeline enjoyed embroidery, quilting, baking, gardening and canning, and solving word search puzzles. She belonged to the Women’s Club in Howells and the Ladies Guild at Heun. Her greatest joy the last few years was watching her great-grandchildren play.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Terry) Price of Norfolk; son Ron (Carol) Vanek of West Point; grandchildren Jeremy (Ashley) Vanek, Amy (Jon) Siegert, Ryan Vanek and Angela (Flynt) Rakestraw; great-grandchildren Savanna and Jackson Siegert; and many nieces and nephews.
Angeline was preceded in death by her parents, husband and nine siblings. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.
The Mass will be livestreamed on the Sacred Heart Parish Facebook page.