BATTLE CREEK — Services for Angela Reeves, 97, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Michael Malloy will officiate with burial in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
She died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
1922-2019
Angela Francis Baker Reeves, daughter of Joseph and Marie (Voborny) Brozek, was born Aug. 27, 1922, at Meadow Grove. She graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1940. The following year Angela worked at the War Plant in Grand Island.
In 1945, she was united in marriage to Wally Baker at Battle Creek. To this union, five children were born: Ron, Joe, Patricia, Cheryl and Bob. After Wally’s death in 1959, Angela moved with her family to Battle Creek.
Angela took a position as secretary of Battle Creek High School and remained there for five years. She then took a secretarial position at Elkhorn Rural Public Power District, where she worked for the next 15 years.
In 1965, Angela married Don Reeves at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, and they made their home in Battle Creek until 1980, when they moved to their farm south of Meadow Grove. Angela enjoyed life on the farm.
Don passed away on Feb. 8, 1993, and Angela returned to Battle Creek. She was a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the altar society. For many years, she was a member of Emerick Goldenrod Club and various other clubs, including senior citizens.
Angela was a volunteer at Community Pride Care Center and a member of its Care Givers organization.
Angela’s children and grandchildren were the love of her life along with her many relatives and friends. She had a passion for flowers, gardening and many outdoor activities, such as bird watching, camping, boating and fishing.
Angela is survived by her children, Joe (Sheryl) Baker of Omaha, Patricia (Gary) Tillotson of Norfolk, Cheryl (Steve) DeSoe of Omaha and Bob (Mary) Baker of Meadow Grove; 19 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouses Wally Baker and Don Reeves; a son, Ronnie Baker; and a sister, Evelyn (Marvin) Tegeler.