You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Andrew Redwing

Andrew Redwing

NORFOLK — Services for Andrew K. Redwing, 19, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the chapel.

He died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

 2000-2019

Andrew Keith was born May 30, 2000, in Norfolk. He was later adopted by Keith and Julie (Schenefeld) Redwing. He grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 2019. Andrew had just started classes at Northeast Community College to study to become an auto mechanic. Also, he worked part time in the lumberyard at Menards.

Growing up, Andrew participated in soccer, basketball and football. Andrew was very proud of everything he was a part of, the teams he was on, the teams he cheered for and his family.

He enjoyed fishing and cars. He was passionate about fixing things and would not give up until whatever he was working on was fixed. He was always willing and happy to help his family and friends. Andrew was a loving son, brother, uncle and person.

He is survived by his parents; his siblings, Emily (Maurico) Paris, Jennifer (Adam) Palsma, Mitch (Erin) Hyde, Chris Andal, Daniel Redwing, Julissa Redwing, DeAndre Redwing, Mia Redwing, Erick Whittman and Tausha Whittman; his grandmothers, Jean Schenefeld, Lana Carlson and Carol Redwing; his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Andrew was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Walter Schenefeld, Rupert Redwing and Bob Carlson.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Toshiko Varland

STANTON — Services for Toshiko Varland, 89, Stanton, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Stanton Health Center.

Louise Matthies

RANDOLPH — Services for Louise N. (Remington) Matthies, 76, Yankton, formerly of Randolph, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. The Rev. Trudy Powell will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Donald Petsche

PETERSBURG — Services for Donald H. “Don” Petsche, 72, Petersburg, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Margaret Kiepke

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret A. Kiepke, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Earl Pinkelman

HARTINGTON — Services for Earl W. “Bill” Pinkelman, 70, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery.

Lola Rap-Nelsen

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Lola I. Rap-Nelsen, 79, Onalaska, Texas, formerly of Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Ainsworth Nazarene Church.

Andrew Redwing

Andrew Redwing

NORFOLK — Services for Andrew K. Redwing, 19, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Richard Konopasek

Richard Konopasek

NORFOLK — Services for Richard D. Konopasek, 63, Norfolk, were Wednesday at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brad Birtell officiated. Private burial was set to take place in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Andrew Redwing

NORFOLK — Services for Andrew K. Redwing, 19, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns