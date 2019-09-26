Andrew Redwing

NORFOLK — Services for Andrew K. Redwing, 19, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the chapel.
He died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
2000-2019
Andrew Keith was born May 30, 2000, in Norfolk. He was later adopted by Keith and Julie (Schenefeld) Redwing. He grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 2019. Andrew had just started classes at Northeast Community College to study to become an auto mechanic. Also, he worked part time in the lumberyard at Menards.
Growing up, Andrew participated in soccer, basketball and football. Andrew was very proud of everything he was a part of, the teams he was on, the teams he cheered for and his family.
He enjoyed fishing and cars. He was passionate about fixing things and would not give up until whatever he was working on was fixed. He was always willing and happy to help his family and friends. Andrew was a loving son, brother, uncle and person.
He is survived by his parents; his siblings, Emily (Maurico) Paris, Jennifer (Adam) Palsma, Mitch (Erin) Hyde, Chris Andal, Daniel Redwing, Julissa Redwing, DeAndre Redwing, Mia Redwing, Erick Whittman and Tausha Whittman; his grandmothers, Jean Schenefeld, Lana Carlson and Carol Redwing; his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Andrew was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Walter Schenefeld, Rupert Redwing and Bob Carlson.
