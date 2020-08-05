You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Andrew McKinley

NORFOLK — Services for Andrew McKinley, 27, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday prior to the service also at the church.

He died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Roger Mosel

PLAINVIEW — Services for Roger L. Mosel, 87, Plainview, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery with military honors.

Georgia McKibbon

NORFOLK — Services for Georgia A. McKibbon, 68, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m. at the Bloomfield City Cemetery in rural Bloomfield.

Linda Abbott

BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Linda Abbott, 73, Hartington, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Bloomfield City Cemetery. Richard Halbgewachs, Don Halbgewachs and Mark Hatcher will officiate.

Ted Kurpgeweit

WAYNE — Services for Ted A. Kurpgeweit, 68, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Wayne Countryview Estates.

John Hiller

John Hiller

NORFOLK — John Bruce Hiller was born in Norfolk on July 14, 1942. He peacefully passed away on Aug. 2, 2020, with family and friends at his bedside. Bruce’s ashes will be buried in Norfolk in accordance with his wishes.

Andrew McKinley

NORFOLK — Services for Andrew McKinley, 27, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Evelyn Hammer

Evelyn Hammer

BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Evelyn Hammer, 98, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Bloomfield City Cemetery in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate.

Mardell Baumann

Mardell Baumann

NORFOLK — Services for Mardell R. Baumann, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Christopher Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Georgia McKibbon

NORFOLK — Services for Georgia A. McKibbon, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-