Andrew McKinley

NORFOLK — Services for Andrew McKinley, 27, Lincoln, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Bryan Medial Center in Lincoln.

Georgia McKibbon

NORFOLK — Services for Georgia A. McKibbon, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Norma Ehlers

WAYNE — Services for Norma Ehlers, 89, Wayne, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. She died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Countryview Estates in Wayne.

Evelyn Hammer

BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Evelyn Hammer, 98, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Bloomfield City Cemetery in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate.

Cheryl Anderson

PLAINVIEW — Graveside memorial services for Cheryl Anderson, 71, Plainview, will be at a later date under the direction of Ashburn Funeral Home of Plainview.

Lillie Shabram

TILDEN — Services for Lillie J. Shabram, 97, Tilden, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Tilden Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Richard Chrisman will officiate. Burial will be in the Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Newman Grove.

Donna Cox

NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. Cox, 56, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. David Kipp and Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Mardell Baumann

NORFOLK — Services for Mardell R. Baumann, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Robert Schueth

FREMONT — Services for Robert F. “Bob” Schueth, 85, Fremont, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

