NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Andrew K. Mann, 43, Norfolk, will be at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate.
Public visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Andrew Mann died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
1978-2022
Andrew Kenneth “AK” Mann, son of Andrew Harold Mann and Sue A. (Elwood) Mann, was born April 11, 1978, at Norfolk. He attended Norfolk elementary, junior high and senior high school.
Andrew lived in Norfolk all his life and was employed at Walmart. He enjoyed drawing and computers.
Andrew is survived by his parents, Andrew and Sue Mann of Norfolk; brother Kenneth Mann of Omaha; and several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth Ray and Jean (Young) Elwood and Andrew Alvin Mann and Marjorie (Darnell) Mann; uncles Terry Elwood and Roger Thompson; and aunt Lola Elwood.