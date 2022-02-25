 Skip to main content
Andrew Mann

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for immediate family of Andrew Kenneth Mann, 43, of Norfolk will be held at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate.

Public visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Andrew Mann died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

