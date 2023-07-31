 Skip to main content
Andrew Lingenfelter

PLAINVIEW — Services for Andrew J. Lingefelter, 37, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the Plainview United Church of Christ. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

1986-2023

Well, it is kind of awesome to write your own obituary. It’s not very often that someone has this opportunity. My symptoms initially manifested in November 2022 with relatively mild gastrointestinal issues. The doctors ran through their checklists and couldn’t find a root cause. Biopsies came back with no sign of malignancy, blood work returned completely normal and weight loss stopped.

It was at this point, Thanksgiving, I might have had a chance with the Whipple surgery. However, I was not a good candidate based on all the normal tests. In hindsight, I was probably already dead and doing a Whipple could have sped my demise (due to recovery complications).

By December, I had developed a cough. Looking back, the cough was the indicator that the cancer had spread to the lungs. It’s now July, and I have seen and experienced much. I am thankful for the time I have received, and I am thankful for everyone that has poured in their time to me and my family. We are truly blessed beyond measure.

Without further ado… here is my obituary:

Lt. Col. Andrew James Lingenfelter, 37, Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, passed away on July 19, 2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Andrew was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Andrew was born on Jan. 27, 1986, to Kimberly Marie (Miller) and Burton Paul Lingenfelter in Plainview. After Andrew graduated from Plainview Public Schools in 2004, he went on to study at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on an Air Force ROTC scholarship.

After graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering, he started his first job at Eglin Air Force Base as a 2nd Lieutenant, kickstarting a 14-plus year career in Air Force Acquisitions.

In 2005, Andrew met Lindsey at Northeast Community College, where they were both taking summer courses. Andrew and Lindsey went on to have four biological children, Samson, Rhett, Sawyer and Helena, and one adopted child, Otto.

Andrew was passionate about airplanes and working on his commercial pilot’s license when diagnosed with cancer. He lived by the slogan on his favorite T-shirt: I’d rather be flying! Andrew was also infatuated with cooking meats on his Big Green Egg and was famous in all circles for smoked brisket, roasted leg of lamb and pulled pork.

In 2011, Andrew earned a master’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from the University of Florida. In 2016, Andrew earned a Ph.D. in aeronautical engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology.

Andrew loved his family and friends, the farm, food, flying, football and fun — all the important “f” words. The doctor that delivered the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer told him it was the bad luck lottery of death — too young and zero risk factors. Andrew replied that it could be true, but he definitely had the good luck lottery of life with his relationships and accomplishments. Andrew won several Air Force awards for his research, papers, videos and athletics and was proud to be lead snack officer at Wright Patt.

Andrew is survived by his children, Samson, 15, Rhett, 13, Sawyer 11, Helena 9, and Otto, 6; his spouse, Lindsey; his parents, Burton and Kimberly; his brother, Luke (Kayla) of Overland Park, Kan.; his sister, Mary (Tyler Abbenhaus) of Bloomfield; his brother, Benjamin (Alexis) of Overland Park, Kan.; his grandparents, James and Sharon Miller of Hampton; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Following the graveside service, a barbecue in honor of Lt. Col. Lingenfelter, lead snack officer, will be held at Mary’s Cafe. Both services will have a patriotic theme. Memorial donations may be made to the Wright Patterson Fisher House, an organization dear to Andrew and the Lingenfelter family.

Andrew Lingenfelter

