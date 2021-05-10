Andrew Heller

You have permission to edit this article.
WISNER — Services for Andrew “Andy” Heller, 92, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Beemer.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner and will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Relatives and friends are encouraged to wear masks at the church.

He died Friday, May 7, 2021, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with the arrangements.

Memorials can be directed to the Wisner Senior Center, St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Orphan Grain Train.

1928-2021

Andrew (Willie) George Heller was born Aug. 7, 1928, to Henry and Anna (Daberkow) Heller. He was baptized Aug. 26, 1928, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer and was confirmed on March 29, 1942, by Pastor E.L. Borgemeyer.

He attended St. John’s Parochial School in rural Beemer. He graduated from Wisner High School in 1946. He started farming at a young age due to the early death of his father. The farming legacy continued through his life with his brother, Hank Heller, and the Heller Farming Group. He took extra pride, for many years raising sheep, hogs and cattle. He loved farming the land and never quit as he worked along family and neighbors until he retired at the age of 90 years young.

He met the love of his life, Lillian Schlecht, and they were married on Aug. 14, 1949, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner by Pastor O.E. Schlecht. To this union of 71-plus years, six children were born: Colleen Kloth, Jolleen Wartig, Douglas Heller, Kathy Johnson, Thomas Heller and an infant daughter, Tami Heller.

Andy loved spending time with his family, square dancing, card groups, shooting pool at the senior center and spending time with his dog, Yogi.

In his younger days, he played on the Heller Softball team and a lot of time was spent at the roller rink.

Andy spent a lot of time at Art Kersten’s shop, learning the trade of mechanics. Working with hay and horses for his Uncle Hugo Heller (his second dad) was traded for airplane flying lessons.

He served on the District 9 school board, Zion St. John’s school board and was the president of the Farmer’s Union board. He was president of Cuming Products (hog production). He was also a member of the Cuming County Feeders and the Cuming County Pork Producers. He held various church offices and was on the Wisner Senior Center Board.

He was a lifetime blood donor.

He is survived by his spouse of 71 years, Lillian; his children, Colleen Kloth of West Point, Joey (Rod) Wartig of Wisner, Douglas (Lori) Heller of Beemer, Kathleen (Robbie) Johnson of Beemer, Thomas (Tammie) Heller of Syracuse; a sister, Anna Mae Breitkreutz of Wisner; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and eight stepgrandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Anna; a sister, Henrietta Kruse; a brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Darlene Heller; a brother-in-law, Francis Breitkreutz; a son-in-law, Ron Kloth; a grandson, Adam Lee Heller; a daughter in infancy, Tami Heller; and daughter-in-law Sandra Heller.

Remember Andy by his contagious smile and a firm handshake. There was always love in Daddy’s hands.

In all due respect, we thank you in advance. Family and friends are invited for food and fellowship at the Wisner Auditorium.

