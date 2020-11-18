Andrew Fredricksen

LAUREL — Services for Andrew T. Fredricksen, 52, Laurel, will be at a later date.
He died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk after complications with COVID-19.
Wintz Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
PETERSBURG — Private services for Berneda A. Leifeld, 90, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at St. John the Baptist Church in Petersburg.
STANTON — Services for Carol L. Larsen, 98, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate with burial in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.
FREMONT — Services for Lucy Kruse, 88, Fremont, will be at a later date. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
WAKEFIELD — Elton Emil Miller, 93, Wakefield, passed away in his sleep during the early evening of Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. He died of heart failure at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
STANTON — Memorial service for Sandra L. Mandl, 78, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim Lillard will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
OSMOND — Services for Rita L. Kreycik, 91, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.
EWING — Service for Carol Rockey, 92, Neligh, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the United Methodist-Presbyterian Church in Ewing. The Rev. Wayne Owens will officiate. Burial will be in Ewing City Cemetery.
HADAR — Services for Fred A. Kern, 54, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. The Rev. Austin Ziche will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hadar.
