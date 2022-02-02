PIERCE — Services for Andrew E. Clausen, 12, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Andrew Clausen died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at his residence in Pierce as a result of a house fire.
Andrew E. Clausen was born on Oct. 5, 2009, in Norfolk to Leroy and Theresa (Ahlmann) Clausen. Andrew attended Pierce Public Elementary School. Andrew enjoyed wrestling ever since preschool, constructing Legos, John Deere tractors, camping, kayaking and following his dad and big brother around.
Andrew was a member of Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk, where he enjoyed helping behind the scenes.
Survivors include his parents, Leroy and Theresa Clausen of Pierce; his sister, Lillian Clausen of Pierce; grandparents Patricia Wagner of Belden and Charlene Clausen of Stanton; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Andrew was preceded in death by grandfathers Kenneth Clausen and Leslie Ahlmann.
