HUMPHREY — Services for Anastasia Keller, 96, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 4 p.m. rosary for the Christian Mothers and a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services on Friday at the church.
She died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.
Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
1922-2019
Anastasia was born Dec. 23, 1922, in Humphrey, to Leopold and Walburga (Rossler) Widhalm. She graduated as valedictorian at St. Francis High School in 1940, and from the National Business Institute in 1942.
On April 9, 1947, Ann was united in marriage to Victor Keller at Sacred Heart Church in Cornlea. They farmed in the Humphrey area for many years, and Ann was a 4-H leader for the Kotton Kuties for many years.
After moving to Silver Creek, Ann helped as a CCD teacher. After their retirement in 1986, they returned to Humphrey, where Ann was a teacher’s aide at St. Francis School. She was active in Christian Mothers, Christian Daughters, the St. Francis Quilting Group and served as an eucharistic minister.
Ann loved music and was in many music choirs. She enjoyed board games, especially Scrabble, which she played well into her 90s.
Ann also enjoyed laughter and making embroidered tea towels and hotpads for the church.
Ann is survived by a daughter, Linda Mayberry of El Paso, Texas; a daughter, Barb Bailey of Lincoln; a daughter, Ellen (Marvin) Wemhoff of Kearney; a daughter, Trish (Tom) Obrist of Lincoln; a son, Mark (Bonnie) Keller of Columbus; a daughter, Christine (Ron) Greisen of Platte Center; a son, George (Rita) Keller of Humphrey; a son, Dan (Joyce) Keller of Omaha; a son, Jim (Cheryl) Keller of Norfolk; a daughter, Jeanette (Mike) Wojtalewicz of Omaha; a son, Steve (Cathy) Keller of Omaha; 49 grandchildren; 81 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Leopold and Walburga Widhalm; her spouse, Vic Keller; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters and 10 brothers.
Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.