Ana Herwig

NORFOLK — Services for Ana A. Herwig, 56, Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Russell will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
She died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1963-2019
Ana is survived by her children, Veronica Reyes Herwig, Jose Reyes Herwig and Allan Reyes Herwig; six grandchildren; and her siblings, Pedro Ajin, Teresa Herwig and Romelina Herwig.
She was preceded in death by her father, Evaristo Arana Celada, her mother, Elsa Marina Herwig, and sister Regina Rogel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.