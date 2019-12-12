Amy Higginbotham

Amy Higginbotham

NORFOLK — Services for Amy A. Higginbotham, 94, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Ed Felgate will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and continue until the service at the chapel.

She died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

1925-2019

Amy A. Higginbotham, daughter of Cullen and Inez (Elmore) Berry was born June 18, 1925, in Webster County, Mississippi. She graduated from high school in Mississippi and then attended Norfolk Beauty College.

She married Tom Higginbotham on Oct. 19, 1943, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. Amy and Tom lived in the country and share cropped in Ruleville, Miss.

In 1951, she moved to Norfolk and worked at the state hospital. In January 1958, her spouse, Tom, joined the Norfolk City Police Department, where he worked for 25 years.

In 1964, Amy attended Norfolk Beauty College and was a beautician out of her home until 1983 when she retired. Amy enjoyed crocheting and knitting, garage sales and going to church and to the Norfolk Senior Center.

Survivors include a son, Larry (Annette) Higginbotham of Norfolk; two grandchildren, Tom Higginbotham Jr. of Norfolk and Terri (Joanex) Cadet of Topeka, Kan.; four great-grandchildren, Logan, Anthony, Seth and Makayla; and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Tom Higginbotham; her parents; four brothers and two sisters.

Casketbearers will be Tom Higginbotham Jr., Logan Higginbotham and Anthony Higginbotham.

Tags

In other news

Kenneth Brandt

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth H. “Kenny” Brandt, 82, Norfolk, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Military rites will be provided by Ameri…

Steven Powers

Steven Powers

NORFOLK — Services for Steven N. Powers, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Silver Creek. The Rev. William L’Heureux will officiate.

Randy Milligan

Randy Milligan

WAYNE — Services for Randy D. Milligan, 62, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Amy Higginbotham

Amy Higginbotham

NORFOLK — Services for Amy A. Higginbotham, 94, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Ed Felgate will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Robert Wordekemper

BEEMER — Services for Robert H. Wordekemper, 92, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. Burial with military honors will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Wisner.

Kenneth Brandt

NORFOLK — Services for Kenneth H. “Kenny” Brandt, 82, Norfolk, formerly of Humphrey, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Robert Wordekemper

WEST POINT —  Services for Robert “Bob” Wordekemper, 92, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. He died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Colonial Haven Nursing Home in Beemer.

Amy Higginbotham

NORFOLK — Services for Amy A. Higginbotham, 94, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Ed Felgate will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Steven Powers

NORFOLK —  Services for Steven N. Powers, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Silver Creek. The Rev. William L’Heureux will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara
Crime map

Literary Corner


Give us your
best caption

caption contest

Click the photo to write a caption and have a chance to win a free subscription to the Norfolk Daily News. Each week the winning caption will be featured in "Worth a Shot" in Saturday's Daily News.


-