Amy Higginbotham

NORFOLK — Services for Amy A. Higginbotham, 94, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Ed Felgate will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and continue until the service at the chapel.
She died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
1925-2019
Amy A. Higginbotham, daughter of Cullen and Inez (Elmore) Berry was born June 18, 1925, in Webster County, Mississippi. She graduated from high school in Mississippi and then attended Norfolk Beauty College.
She married Tom Higginbotham on Oct. 19, 1943, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. Amy and Tom lived in the country and share cropped in Ruleville, Miss.
In 1951, she moved to Norfolk and worked at the state hospital. In January 1958, her spouse, Tom, joined the Norfolk City Police Department, where he worked for 25 years.
In 1964, Amy attended Norfolk Beauty College and was a beautician out of her home until 1983 when she retired. Amy enjoyed crocheting and knitting, garage sales and going to church and to the Norfolk Senior Center.
Survivors include a son, Larry (Annette) Higginbotham of Norfolk; two grandchildren, Tom Higginbotham Jr. of Norfolk and Terri (Joanex) Cadet of Topeka, Kan.; four great-grandchildren, Logan, Anthony, Seth and Makayla; and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Tom Higginbotham; her parents; four brothers and two sisters.
Casketbearers will be Tom Higginbotham Jr., Logan Higginbotham and Anthony Higginbotham.