MADISON — Services for Amy L. Eisenmann, 63, Madison, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Amy Eisenmann died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
WEST POINT — Services for Marilyn R. Schinstock, 93, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. James Weeder will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
SPENCER — Visitation for William “Bill” Thenhaus, 79, Brooklyn Park, Minn., will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Kenneth Wilson, 79, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview. Kenneth Wilson died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Plainview.
MADISON — Memorial services for Ordeen Kreitman, 85, Madison, formerly of Columbus, will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will be officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jean M. Weishapl, 78, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Deacon Terry Price will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
BELDEN — Graveside memorial services for Joann E. (Pedersen) Comer, 83, formerly of Belden, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Belden Cemetery. The Rev. Jerome Leckband of Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster will officiate. A celebration of life will follow at the Belden Fire Hall.
Yvonne Lee (Smith) Teets, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022, in Aurora, Colo. Born April 27, 1936, on the Smith family homestead in Inman, Yvonne attended Inman Public School for 12 years, graduating in 1954.