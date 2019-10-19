Amelia Kraemer

NORFOLK — Private services for Amelia M. Kraemer, infant daughter of Dustin and Gina Kraemer, were Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch officiated. Burial was in the church cemetery.
Home for Funerals was in charge of arrangements.
2019-2019
Amelia Marie was born Oct. 10, 2019, and passed away Oct. 10, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
She is survived by her parents; siblings Bailey Kraemer, Riley Kraemer, Erika Paeper and Kalyn Kraemer; her grandparents, Ron and Sherry Kraemer of Norfolk and Cliff and Vickie Heise of Bancroft; great-grandmothers Frances Kraemer of Norfolk, Lavera Roemhildt of Norfolk and Janet Frederickson of Pender; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Amelia was preceded in death by great-grandparents Ervin Kraemer, Elmer Roemhildt, Don Frederickson, Marvin and Elsie Heise.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.