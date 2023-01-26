NORFOLK — Graveside services for Ambra R. Morris, 102, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate.
Ambra Morris died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
1920-2023
Ambra Rachel Morris was born on May 10, 1920, in Verdel, the daughter of William and Mary (Brummund) Morris. Ambra graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1938.
Ambra is survived by her cousins, Don Dugick of Omaha and Maryann Byrd of St. Louis, Mo.
