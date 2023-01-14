HARTINGTON — Services for Amber Kneifl, 38, Hartington, will be on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Newcastle with the Revs. Andy Sohm and Rod Kneifl officiating. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services Tuesday. Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
Amber Kneifl died suddenly of an apparent aneurysm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.