HARTINGTON — Amber Kneifl, 38, Hartington, died suddenly of an apparent aneurysm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
FOSTER — Services for Arnold C. “Bud” Gutz, 95, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion …
CROFTON — Michael “Mick” Carlow, 74, Crofton, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Services for Carol L. Zautke, 78, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Carol Zautke died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
BASSETT — Services for Stanley G. Larson, 88, Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Burial will be in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
MADISON — Services for Margaret “Marge” Mummert, 82, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Margaret Mummert died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Marguerite Stage, 93, Laurel, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Services for Betty J. Deitloff, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
U.S. Navy Capt. Donald D. Bell, M.D., a beloved vascular surgeon, devoted spouse, proud father and loving grandparent passed away peacefully at the age of 84 in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Kermit Benshoof, 86, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Jim Splitt will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.