NORFOLK — Memorial services for Amanda J. (Thackston) Luken, 26, Norfolk, will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
Amanda Luken died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 as the result of a vehicle accident in rural Pierce.
1995-2021
Amanda was born on May 2, 1995, in Norfolk to Jerry and Lori (Crable) Thackston. She graduated from Pierce High School in 2014 and later attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
She married Daniel Luken on June 5, 2021, at Maskenthine Lake in rural Stanton.
After high school, Amanda worked various jobs. She most recently had been working as a certified nurse assistant at the Norfolk Veterans Home and at Marathon Press in Norfolk. She was currently going to Northeast Community College to obtain her nursing certificate. She enjoyed craftworks. The light of her life was her son, Alexander Lee Luken.
Survivors include her spouse, Daniel Luken of Norfolk; son Alexander Lee Luken; her parents, Jerry (Sandra) Thackston of Pierce; grandparents Bob (Carol) Crable of Bayard; siblings Christina Thackston of Norfolk, Matthew Crable of Bayard, Elizabeth Thackston of Norfolk, Nicholas Thackston (Kara Allbaugh) of Columbus, Lisa (Chris) Grabast of Baldwin City, Kan., and Jonathan (Linda) Wilson of Livermore, Calif.; various aunts, uncles and cousins and nine nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lori Crable, and grandparents Lester (Dorothy) Derickson.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.