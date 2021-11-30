You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Amanda Luken

Amanda Luken

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Amanda J. (Thackston) Luken, 26, Norfolk, will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral chapel.

Amanda Luken died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 as the result of a vehicle accident in rural Pierce.

1995-2021

Amanda was born on May 2, 1995, in Norfolk to Jerry and Lori (Crable) Thackston. She graduated from Pierce High School in 2014 and later attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

She married Daniel Luken on June 5, 2021, at Maskenthine Lake in rural Stanton.

After high school, Amanda worked various jobs. She most recently had been working as a certified nurse assistant at the Norfolk Veterans Home and at Marathon Press in Norfolk. She was currently going to Northeast Community College to obtain her nursing certificate. She enjoyed craftworks. The light of her life was her son, Alexander Lee Luken.

Survivors include her spouse, Daniel Luken of Norfolk; son Alexander Lee Luken; her parents, Jerry (Sandra) Thackston of Pierce; grandparents Bob (Carol) Crable of Bayard; siblings Christina Thackston of Norfolk, Matthew Crable of Bayard, Elizabeth Thackston of Norfolk, Nicholas Thackston (Kara Allbaugh) of Columbus, Lisa (Chris) Grabast of Baldwin City, Kan., and Jonathan (Linda) Wilson of Livermore, Calif.; various aunts, uncles and cousins and nine nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lori Crable, and grandparents Lester (Dorothy) Derickson.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Rodney Ruppert

Rodney Ruppert

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Rodney L. Ruppert, 66, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Greg Prauner will officiate. Inurnment will be held at the Deer Creek Cemetery, rural Meadow Grove.

Jean Pelc

Jean Pelc

NORFOLK — Services for Jean Pelc, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jean Pelc died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Roger Cutshall

Roger Cutshall

NORFOLK — Services for Roger A. Cutshall, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Roger Cutshall died on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Anita Brenneman

Anita Brenneman

NORFOLK — Services for Anita E. Brenneman, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Anita Brenneman died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Paul Claussen

Paul Claussen

NORFOLK — A celebration of life service for Paul W. Claussen, 84, Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Kurt Busskohl will be officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Inurnment will …

Donald Schwarz

Donald Schwarz

MADISON — Services for Donald F. Schwarz, 88, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Burial with military honors will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

George Kicken, Delores Kicken

George Kicken, Delores Kicken

AINSWORTH — Graveside memorial services for George A. Kicken, 82, and Delores G. Kicken, 78, Ainsworth, will be at a later date in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Ron Temme

Ron Temme

WAYNE — Services for Ron A. Temme, 74, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Harold Nielsen

Harold Nielsen

NORFOLK — Services for Harold W. Nielsen (Trooper II), 79, Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Park Center Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara