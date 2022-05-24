Services for Amanda M. Burchfield, 43, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Liberty, Mo.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.
Amanda Burchfield died Sunday, May 22, 2022.
1979-2022
Amanda was born April 19, 1979, at the Osmond General Hospital in Osmond. She attended and graduated from Winside Public Schools in 1997.
Amanda married Thomas Matthew Burchfield on May 21, 2011, and they have two children: Reagan Lynne, 10, and Matthew Ryan, 7.
Amanda was a great daughter, sister, spouse and mother. She loved those close to her fiercely and was always willing to help her family and friends.
Amanda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Carroll and Ione Fahrenholz and Lester and Delores Deck, and her father-in-law, Thomas Burchfield.
She is survived by her spouse, Matthew Burchfield; two children, Reagan and Ryan; parents Steve and Cheri Deck; mother-in-law Wanda Burchfield; sisters Nichole Deck, Samantha Deck and Kimberly (Nathan) Stevens; a sister-in-law, Michelle (Steven) Banes; a brother-in-law, Mitch Burchfield; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Amanda will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
The family requests donations be made in Amanda’s name to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.