Amanda Burchfield

Services for Amanda M. Burchfield, 43, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Liberty, Mo.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.

Amanda Burchfield died Sunday, May 22, 2022.

1979-2022

Amanda was born April 19, 1979, at the Osmond General Hospital in Osmond. She attended and graduated from Winside Public Schools in 1997.

Amanda married Thomas Matthew Burchfield on May 21, 2011, and they have two children: Reagan Lynne, 10, and Matthew Ryan, 7.

Amanda was a great daughter, sister, spouse and mother. She loved those close to her fiercely and was always willing to help her family and friends.

Amanda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Carroll and Ione Fahrenholz and Lester and Delores Deck, and her father-in-law, Thomas Burchfield.

She is survived by her spouse, Matthew Burchfield; two children, Reagan and Ryan; parents Steve and Cheri Deck; mother-in-law Wanda Burchfield; sisters Nichole Deck, Samantha Deck and Kimberly (Nathan) Stevens; a sister-in-law, Michelle (Steven) Banes; a brother-in-law, Mitch Burchfield; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Amanda will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

The family requests donations be made in Amanda’s name to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

