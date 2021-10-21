NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Alyshia A. Samuelson, 31, Kearney, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate with burial at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Alyshia Samuelson died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of the arrangements.
1990-2021
Alyshia Ann Samuelson, daughter of Cory and Beth (Stone) Nelson, was born on Sept. 8, 1990, at Lincoln. She was baptized at Looking Glass United Methodist Church on Nov. 20, 1990. Alyshia attended school at Newman Grove Public School and graduated high school in 2009. She went on to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney and graduated in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration marketing.
While at UNK, she met the love of her life, Drew Samuelson, and the couple were married on Sept. 5, 2015, at York. They made their home in Kearney along with their dog, Oaka. Alyshia was the senior project manager for Bozell Marketing. She was also very active in the community and loved to socialize. She was the president of YPN Kearney, a member of Leadership Kearney Class 28, the Kearney Chamber of Commerce and Kearney Envoy.
Alyshia was the oldest of the three sisters. She had the biggest blue eyes with the longest eyelashes. She was the blondie with a constant smile and the best style. She was the protector, the one with the plan, the vanilla to her sister’s chocolate and twist, the most fun aunt, the Netflix lover, the most loving dog mom to Oaka, the perfectionist, the girl in pink and the dancer. She was our spouse, daughter, sister, aunt, best friend, granddaughter, niece, dog mom, coworker, Princess and now our angel.
Alyshia is survived by her spouse, Drew of Kearney; her parents, Cory and Beth Nelson of Newman Grove; two sisters, Brooke (Ben) Vincent and daughter Luxley of Marquette; Megan (Jonny) Guenther of Lincoln; parents-in-law Darren and Marlynn Samuelson of Bertrand; brother-in-law Derek (Cari) Samuelson and children Cash, Casen, Cora and Cain of Loomis; sister-in-law Brooke (Andrew) Meister and children Graham and Lyvia of West Point; grandparents Leon and DeAnn Nelson and Merle and Ruth Stone, all of Newman Grove; grandparents-in-law Darryl and Karen Samuelson of Loomis; along with aunts; uncles; cousins and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her uncle Delayne Stone; grandparents-in-law Mel and JoAnn Slaughter; and uncle-in-law Darwin Samuelson.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.