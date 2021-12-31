STANTON — Services for Alvina Heller, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church and will continue on Tuesday an hour prior to the service.
Alvina Heller died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is in charge of the arrangements.
1935-2021
Alvina Ann Heller was born on March 27, 1935, in Pierce County to Alva and Louise (Hledik) Robinson. She attended Pierce County rural school and graduated from Pierce High School in 1952.
On Aug. 3, 1960, she was united in marriage to Orville Heller at the Congregational Church in Norfolk. The family lived on a farm near Pilger. Alvina received her bachelor’s degree in education in 1968 and a master’s degree in education in 1975, both from Wayne State College.
Alvina taught country school in Pierce County, Norfolk, Omaha and Pilger Elementary and finally at Wisner-Pilger High School in special education. After retiring, she opened Happy Face Place Pre-School in Stanton for several years. She served on an education committee that helped develop pre-school curriculum guidelines.
In 1994, the couple moved to Norfolk, where she worked at Hy-Vee until the age of 82.
Alvina and Orville loved music; they were members of the Hazben Polka Band in the 1960s and 1970s and loved to attend dances. She was active in the Pilger Community Club. She and Orville enjoyed attending ag tours all over the United States and Canada. She loved tending to her flowers and especially enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren.
Survivors include a son, Todd Heller of Norfolk; a daughter, Holly Heller of Norfolk; grandchildren Courtney Heller and Matt of Cheyenne, Wyo., and children Abby and Anna, Carl Heller of Norfolk and daughters Alexis and Analycia, Collin and Keriann Heller of Norfolk and son Ovin; a sister, Virginia Huwaldt of Randolph; a brother-in-law, Jim Wagner of Winnetoon; and sisters-in-law Delores Robinson of Foster, Delores Schoenrock of Fayetteville, Tenn., and Joyce Heller of Stanton. Several nieces and nephews also survive her.
Alvina was preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Louise Robinson; sister Bernice Wagner; brother Edwin Robinson; and a brother-in-law, Keith Huwaldt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. A luncheon will precede the burial.